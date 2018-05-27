Who won F1 Racing’s French F1 quiz?

Which of these three pilotes knows most about their country's proud contribution to Formule Un? F1 Racing set Esteban Ocon, Romain Grosjean and Pierre Gasly a French F1 test to find out.

Renault, Ligier. Matra, Elf, Talbot and Michelin. Paul Ricard. Magny-Cours. Reims. Then Behra, Beltoise, Cevert, Laffite, Tambay, Pironi, Arnoux and Prost, to name but a few.

The French contribution to Formula 1 is rich and deep – indeed the very first grand prix was the French race, in 1906, and it was won by Renault.