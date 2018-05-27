Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Monaco GPFormula 1Monaco GPMore events
Formula 1 Special feature

Who won F1 Racing’s French F1 quiz?

0 shares
Who won F1 Racing’s French F1 quiz?
Get alerts
By: James Roberts, Journalist
27/05/2018 02:12

Which of these three pilotes knows most about their country's proud contribution to Formule Un? F1 Racing set Esteban Ocon, Romain Grosjean and Pierre Gasly a French F1 test to find out.

Renault, Ligier. Matra, Elf, Talbot and Michelin. Paul Ricard. Magny-Cours. Reims. Then Behra, Beltoise, Cevert, Laffite, Tambay, Pironi, Arnoux and Prost, to name but a few.

The French contribution to Formula 1 is rich and deep – indeed the very first grand prix was the French race, in 1906, and it was won by Renault.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Drivers Romain Grosjean , Esteban Ocon , Pierre Gasly
Article type Special feature
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Monaco GPFormula 1Monaco GPMore events