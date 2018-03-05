Who was behind F1's latest push for parity?

Last month, the FIA made a fresh bid to clamp down on engine inequality between manufacturers and customers in F1. Tied down by long-term supply deals with works teams, few smaller teams are likely to claim they prompted the clarification.

Will the questions over whether F1 engine customers have access to the same performance levels as works team finally go away in 2018? That is certainly the FIA's intent, and its push for parity for customer teams can only be good for the championship.

But who was lobbying for this new focus on parity? And which of the six customer teams - in other words everyone except Mercedes, Ferrari, Renault and sole Honda partner Toro Rosso - stands to gain?