Which F1 team is winning the early aero war?

Who has done the best 'first job' with their 2018 car? What can we learned trackside? And could Ferrari's smoky engine lose all its oil during a grand prix? These, plus more readers' questions, are answered this week.

Which team has the best aero philosophy?

I think I'd have to give that to Red Bull. It has a bit of both what Ferrari did with the short sidepods last year and how Mercedes went about making up for it with the longer wheelbase. These two attributes, plus the fact that they are on top of how to run the car with a high rake set-up, puts them in a good position.