When an F1 modern classic arrived out of nowhere

Sometimes a race passes by without a notable moment, logged in the history book known only by its name and the winner.

It was the case during the first Baku Formula 1 race, given the European Grand Prix title for its inaugural year at the request of the race organisers as part of the re-imaging for the former Soviet state, with Nico Rosberg dominating to a Grand Slam in a race which took place without incident aside from an honourable mention for Sergio Perez's hard graft podium.