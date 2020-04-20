When Alonso triumphed through chaos to relieve a nation

"It was a colourful narrative of locking wheels and dashed hopes, games of nerve both in the cockpit and on the pit wall."

So reads the description of the 2012 European Grand Prix in the 28 June issue of Autosport magazine that year. It was a race that had it all - from masterful domination undone by mechanical failure, to brave moves leading to good fortune, stupid passes ending in disaster, crashes galore and pitstop blunders, joy, misery and a unique podium.

To continue reading subscribe to Join prime and take advantage of member benefits: Custom news feed based on your favorite series

Custom news feed based on your favorite series Ad-free environment

Ad-free environment Access to the Giorgio Piola archive

Access to the Giorgio Piola archive Best of GP Racing

Best of GP Racing Higher resolution photos Unlock the benefits of PRIME and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site. Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME Already have an account? Sign in

Related video