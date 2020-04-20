Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
129 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
157 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
206 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
220 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Motorsport.com's Prime content
Topic

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Main
Previous
Formula 1 / Special feature

When Alonso triumphed through chaos to relieve a nation

shares
comments
When Alonso triumphed through chaos to relieve a nation
By:
Apr 20, 2020, 2:18 PM

In the latest feature in our series of classic races picked out by Motorsport.com journalists, we look back on the 2012 European Grand Prix. A race that had it all - fine judgement, poor judgement, crashes, emotion and a unique podium

"It was a colourful narrative of locking wheels and dashed hopes, games of nerve both in the cockpit and on the pit wall."

So reads the description of the 2012 European Grand Prix in the 28 June issue of Autosport magazine that year. It was a race that had it all - from masterful domination undone by mechanical failure, to brave moves leading to good fortune, stupid passes ending in disaster, crashes galore and pitstop blunders, joy, misery and a unique podium.

To continue reading subscribe to

Join prime and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of GP Racing
  • Higher resolution photos

Unlock the benefits of PRIME and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME

Already have an account? Sign in

Related video

Next article
Norris explains rationale behind McLaren cost-saving

Previous article

Norris explains rationale behind McLaren cost-saving
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

French GP

French GP

25 Jun - 28 Jun
FP1 Starts in
66 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 28 Jun
Sun 28 Jun
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Banned: Why McLaren's F-duct was outlawed

2h
2
Formula 1

Austria working on 'isolation plan' to boost F1 race chances

2h
3
Formula 1

Norris explains rationale behind McLaren cost-saving

1h
4
Esports

Why real racers face a tough time against pro sim drivers

5
WEC

Toyota rebrands European-based TMG operation

Latest videos

McLaren's F-Duct 01:41
Formula 1

McLaren's F-Duct

The seven strangest F1 sponsors 08:28
Formula 1

The seven strangest F1 sponsors

Stirling Moss and Jack Brabham take part in the 1976 Bathurst 1000 04:12
Formula 1

Stirling Moss and Jack Brabham take part in the 1976 Bathurst 1000

Grand Prix Greats – Sir Stirling Moss remembered 04:52
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Sir Stirling Moss remembered

Ferrari F2008 'S' duct 3D animation 01:41
Formula 1

Ferrari F2008 'S' duct 3D animation

Latest news

When Alonso triumphed through chaos to relieve a nation
F1

When Alonso triumphed through chaos to relieve a nation

Norris explains rationale behind McLaren cost-saving
F1

Norris explains rationale behind McLaren cost-saving

Austria working on 'isolation plan' to boost F1 race chances
F1

Austria working on 'isolation plan' to boost F1 race chances

Banned: Why McLaren's F-duct was outlawed
F1

Banned: Why McLaren's F-duct was outlawed

Silverstone "absolutely" open to F1 race without fans
F1

Silverstone "absolutely" open to F1 race without fans

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.