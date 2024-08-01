All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1

Wheatley to leave Red Bull for Audi F1 team principal role

Jonathan Wheatley will leave his role as Red Bull sporting director at the end of 2024 to become team principal of Audi's Formula 1 team.

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Jonathan Wheatley, Team Manager, Red Bull Racing

Jonathan Wheatley, Team Manager, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Wheatley is set to assume his new role at Audi in preparation for the German brand's first season in F1 in 2026, and will serve a period of gardening leave upon departing from Red Bull at the end of the year.

The Briton joined Red Bull in 2006 having worked at Renault as its chief mechanic, becoming team manager and then sporting director across the Austrian team's two title-winning spells in F1.

"It has been a long and successful relationship with Jonathan, over 18 years," said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. "His contribution to six world constructors’ titles and seven world drivers’ championships, first as team manager and latterly sporting director, will forever be a marker in our team history."

Wheatley's departure follows that of chief technical officer Adrian Newey, as the revered designer will also leave the team at the end of the year.

Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, with Jonathan Wheatley, Team Manager, Red Bull Racing

Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, with Jonathan Wheatley, Team Manager, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

It was reported earlier this year that Wheatley harboured ambitions of becoming an F1 team principal, and had been considered an option to succeed Christian Horner when the latter was embroiled in a misconduct scandal.

It was understood that Wheatley was casting his net around for opportunities to lead a team in the future, and thus has landed on Audi as his future destination.

Audi is currently undergoing a change in management structure, as CEO Andreas Seidl and chief representative Oliver Hoffmann were both relieved of their duties in preparing the manufacturer's entry into F1.

Ex-Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto thus assumed the roles of chief operating officer and chief technical officer this week, with one of his first ports of call being to decide the identity of the team's second driver alongside Nico Hulkenberg. The team's number one target, Carlos Sainz, was signed by Williams on Monday as he rejected offers from Audi and Alpine.

Wheatley will thus report to Binotto when he assumes the team principal role at the Hinwil team, while the future of current team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi remains unknown.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article FIA updates F1 regulations following Chinese GP confusion
Next article FIA approves regulation change to allow F1 2026 mule car testing

Top Comments

Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?

Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?
How 'once stung' Williams finally got its man for 2025 with Sainz signing

How 'once stung' Williams finally got its man for 2025 with Sainz signing

Formula 1
Belgian GP
How 'once stung' Williams finally got its man for 2025 with Sainz signing
How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache

How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Is Red Bull's faith in Perez bounce-back well-placed?

Is Red Bull's faith in Perez bounce-back well-placed?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Is Red Bull's faith in Perez bounce-back well-placed?
Why Red Bull has stuck with Perez – for now

Why Red Bull has stuck with Perez – for now

Formula 1
Why Red Bull has stuck with Perez – for now
Sergio Perez to remain with Red Bull after crunch F1 talks

Sergio Perez to remain with Red Bull after crunch F1 talks

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Sergio Perez to remain with Red Bull after crunch F1 talks

Latest news

McLaren extends Stella’s contract as team principal

McLaren extends Stella’s contract as team principal

F1 Formula 1
McLaren extends Stella’s contract as team principal
Will Power reckons IndyCar oval title-deciders “brings Palou back to us”

Will Power reckons IndyCar oval title-deciders “brings Palou back to us”

Indy IndyCar
Madison
Will Power reckons IndyCar oval title-deciders “brings Palou back to us”
Why F1 cannot ignore F2’s under-the-radar star

Why F1 cannot ignore F2’s under-the-radar star

F2 FIA F2
Why F1 cannot ignore F2’s under-the-radar star
MotoGP teams reveal retro liveries for 75th anniversary at Silverstone

MotoGP teams reveal retro liveries for 75th anniversary at Silverstone

MGP MotoGP
British GP
MotoGP teams reveal retro liveries for 75th anniversary at Silverstone

Prime

Discover prime content
Is Red Bull's faith in Perez bounce-back well-placed?

Is Red Bull's faith in Perez bounce-back well-placed?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Is Red Bull's faith in Perez bounce-back well-placed?
When Spa's significance was elevated for off-track key players

When Spa's significance was elevated for off-track key players

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Trevor Carlin
When Spa's significance was elevated for off-track key players
Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?

Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?
How Spa showed exactly why Red Bull must ditch Perez in its crunch Monday meeting

How Spa showed exactly why Red Bull must ditch Perez in its crunch Monday meeting

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Spa showed exactly why Red Bull must ditch Perez in its crunch Monday meeting
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global