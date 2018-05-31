Is there any defence for Verstappen?

Max Verstappen's incident-packed start to the 2018 Formula 1 season is impossible to defend, following his latest blunder that proved so costly at the Monaco Grand Prix.

With Verstappen throwing away a shot at pole position and consigning himself to a race-long fight through the field to secure two points after his crash at the end of free practice last weekend, Ben Anderson and Edd Straw join Glenn Freeman to discuss why the Red Bull driver is getting caught up in so much trouble so far this year - and why there is no excuse for his current dramas.

The panel looks at the possible reasons behind Verstappen's struggles, what he needs to do to turn his fortunes around, plus Nico Rosberg's verdict that "he has to start learning" to become a world championship-winning driver.