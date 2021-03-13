Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
252 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
267 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
274 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / LIVE: F1 Bahrain 2021 pre-season testing - Day 2 Next / Verstappen hails more "predictable" Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

What’s behind Alpine's jumbo airbox

By:

Alpine caused a stir on the opening day of Formula 1 testing when it emerged with a rather exaggerated mega airbox and engine cover.

What’s behind Alpine's jumbo airbox

With the modern trend being for teams to try to shrink wrap the bodywork around the powerunit components, Alpine’s solution is unique and something we were more used to seeing in the 1970’s.

But the first thing to say is that the airbox and roll over structure of the A521 has not changed if we compare it with the RS19 or RS20. Instead, it’s the bodywork behind that’s been significantly increased in size.

Alpine A521 cover

Alpine A521 cover

Photo by: Alpine

Renault R.S.20

Renault R.S.20

Photo by: Renault

The reasoning for this, although it might sound odd at first, is predominantly to mitigate the incoming regulation changes that narrow the floor and rear brake ducts and see the lower portion of the diffuser strakes lopped off.

Whereas the rest of the grid have pushed-on and developed the downwash style sidepod arrangement which generally results in the airflow running over the top of the sidepod and meeting with the floor as quickly as possible, the A521 has an arrangement more akin to what teams used in the pre-hybrid era.

This is for a more heavily undercut frontal section and higher waisted sidepod along the entire length.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

This creates more space between the sidepod and the floor in order that the team deals with the issues created by the new regulations in its own unique way.

However, to achieve its aerodynamic goals, the team had to rethink the cooling architecture of the car, resulting in the radiators and other hardware housed within the sidepods having to be repositioned.

The arrangement that Renault has run in previous years has already seen a great deal of that hardware packed in around the powerunit due to the makeup of its cooling package. But with even more hardware to deal with, the region has increased quite dramatically in size.

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 powerunit install

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 powerunit install

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

So, in essence, the changes are driven by the regulation changes and are simply Alpine’s way of dealing with these issues, whilst trying to recover as much performance as possible, without damaging the car’s overall performance envelope.

Irrespective of the genuine technical reasoning behind the changes, it’s easy to draw comparisons with a variety of different airbox and engine cover solutions in Formula 1’s past...

Jacques Laffite, Ligier JS5 Matra

Jacques Laffite, Ligier JS5 Matra
1/5

Photo by: Sutton Images

When you think of jumbo airboxes in Formula One you can’t really think past the Ligier JS5 to be honest.

Jacques Laffite, Ligier JS5 Matra

Jacques Laffite, Ligier JS5 Matra
2/5

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Here it is from the side...

Emerson Fittipaldi, McLaren M23

Emerson Fittipaldi, McLaren M23
3/5

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

McLaren’s M23 with a high airbox solution which was latterly banned.

Lotus 72D 1972 airbox detail

Lotus 72D 1972 airbox detail
4/5

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Lotus 72 with the bullet shaped airbox.

Mercedes W01 airbox comparison, full blade design used at this race, rather than compromises inset

Mercedes W01 airbox comparison, full blade design used at this race, rather than compromises inset
5/5

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The other end of the spectrum - Mercedes used a blade roll over structure and very small inlets beside it on its W01.
shares
comments

Related video

LIVE: F1 Bahrain 2021 pre-season testing - Day 2

Previous article

LIVE: F1 Bahrain 2021 pre-season testing - Day 2

Next article

Verstappen hails more "predictable" Red Bull F1 car

Verstappen hails more "predictable" Red Bull F1 car
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Alpine
Author Matt Somerfield

Trending

1
Formula 1

What’s behind Alpine's jumbo airbox

1h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen hails more "predictable" Red Bull F1 car

59min
3
Supercars

Supercars teams told to limit movement in Queensland

9h
4
Formula 1

Sainz clarifies comments over five-year F1 title goal

20min
5
Formula 1

Bahrain test: Latest F1 2021 technical developments

14h
Latest news
Sainz clarifies comments over five-year F1 title goal
Formula 1

Sainz clarifies comments over five-year F1 title goal

20m
Verstappen hails more "predictable" Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1

Verstappen hails more "predictable" Red Bull F1 car

59m
What’s behind Alpine's jumbo airbox
Formula 1

What’s behind Alpine's jumbo airbox

1h
LIVE: F1 Bahrain 2021 pre-season testing - Day 2
Formula 1

LIVE: F1 Bahrain 2021 pre-season testing - Day 2

2h
How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative
Formula 1

How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative

8h
Latest videos
Hit Or Miss? We Rate The 2021 F1 Liveries 10:03
Formula 1
13h

Hit Or Miss? We Rate The 2021 F1 Liveries

F1 Fast Facts: Pre-Season Testing 01:43
Formula 1
14h

F1 Fast Facts: Pre-Season Testing

F1 2021 contenders 02:33
Formula 1
17h

F1 2021 contenders

Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1 06:34
Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021

Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained! 03:07
Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained!

Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
Aston Martin tweaks floor for Bahrain F1 testing Bahrain March testing
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin tweaks floor for Bahrain F1 testing

What Ferrari did and didn’t tell us about its new SF21 F1 car
Formula 1 / Analysis

What Ferrari did and didn’t tell us about its new SF21 F1 car

How Aston Martin has moved on from Mercedes clone controversy
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Aston Martin has moved on from Mercedes clone controversy

More from
Alpine
Alonso will require further jaw surgery after cycling accident
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso will require further jaw surgery after cycling accident

Alpine open to adding partner Formula 1 team
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine open to adding partner Formula 1 team

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative Prime

How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative

Red Bull logged the most laps and topped the timesheets after the first day of Formula 1's Bahrain pre-season test as Mercedes had a disappointing start. Drawing early conclusions is always a dangerous game, but plenty of insight can still be gleaned...

Formula 1
8h
From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales Prime

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales

As Formula 1 prepares for the start of its three-day test in Bahrain this week, Autosport's technical consultant recalls days with McLaren and Benetton when testing was a far bigger part of an engineer's role

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

The 2020 Formula 1 season was a miserable one for Ferrari, made worse by the knowledge that a significant portion of its underperforming SF1000 would be carried over to 2021. Jarring livery aside, the SF21 shows intent to right the wrongs of last year.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing Prime

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing

Formula 1 pre-season testing is almost here and it will provide a short and sharp blast of action in Bahrain as preparation for the 2021 season. From closely-guarded car parts to new faces, names and looks, all will be revealed over three days. Here’s what to watch out for.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021

Trending Today

What’s behind Alpine's jumbo airbox
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

What’s behind Alpine's jumbo airbox

Verstappen hails more "predictable" Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen hails more "predictable" Red Bull F1 car

Supercars teams told to limit movement in Queensland
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars teams told to limit movement in Queensland

Sainz clarifies comments over five-year F1 title goal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz clarifies comments over five-year F1 title goal

Bahrain test: Latest F1 2021 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Bahrain test: Latest F1 2021 technical developments

Marquez cleared to ride again, Qatar return hopes boosted
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez cleared to ride again, Qatar return hopes boosted

The mystery behind DJR’s 1990 Bathurst defeat
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

The mystery behind DJR’s 1990 Bathurst defeat

Mercedes trick floor revealed as Bahrain F1 testing starts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes trick floor revealed as Bahrain F1 testing starts

Latest news

Sainz clarifies comments over five-year F1 title goal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz clarifies comments over five-year F1 title goal

Verstappen hails more "predictable" Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen hails more "predictable" Red Bull F1 car

What’s behind Alpine's jumbo airbox
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

What’s behind Alpine's jumbo airbox

LIVE: F1 Bahrain 2021 pre-season testing - Day 2
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

LIVE: F1 Bahrain 2021 pre-season testing - Day 2

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.