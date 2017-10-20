What would a Porsche F1 car look like?

Porsche said last month that it is evaluating a possible Formula 1 return, which could depend on how the future engine regulations are framed.

Lutz Meschke, deputy chairman of Porsche's executive board and member of the board for finances and IT, confirmed its interest at last month’s Italian Grand Prix, giving hope that one of the automotive world’s most famous manufacturers might return for the first time since 1991.

While Porsche is a long way from committing, and it’s unclear whether it would return only as an engine manufacturer or would consider its own team, Motorsport TV has created this 3D animation of what a works F1 car might look like for the German marque:

The car stars of the cover of this week’s Autosport magazine, which features an in-depth feature on what it might take Porsche to commit to F1 and how close it could be to doing so.

