What we learned from the second Barcelona F1 test

A clearer picture of the 2018 Formula 1 season will only form in Melbourne - and perhaps not even then - but there were already numerous conclusions to be drawn as pre-season testing wrapped up in Barcelona.

Eight days - well, seven really, once you factor in the Wednesday washout (snowout?) at the first test - have gone by in a flash. The preparation is over and now teams are loading up to head to Australia and the first race of the year.

Of the 7978 laps officially logged, the ones during the second test are the key ones and have set the key storylines for the early races of the season.