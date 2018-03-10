Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Barcelona March testing Analysis

What we learned from the second Barcelona F1 test

0 shares
What we learned from the second Barcelona F1 test
Get alerts
By: Edd Straw, Journalist
Co-author: Scott Mitchell, Journalist
10/03/2018 10:40

A clearer picture of the 2018 Formula 1 season will only form in Melbourne - and perhaps not even then - but there were already numerous conclusions to be drawn as pre-season testing wrapped up in Barcelona.

Eight days - well, seven really, once you factor in the Wednesday washout (snowout?) at the first test - have gone by in a flash. The preparation is over and now teams are loading up to head to Australia and the first race of the year.

Of the 7978 laps officially logged, the ones during the second test are the key ones and have set the key storylines for the early races of the season.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona March testing
Track Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Drivers Fernando Alonso , Sebastian Vettel , Romain Grosjean , Charles Leclerc
Teams Williams , Haas F1 Team , Sauber , Renault F1 Team , Force India , Ferrari , McLaren , Mercedes , Toro Rosso
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call News Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah News Prime
Formula 1

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge News Prime
Formula 1

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'? News Prime
Formula 1

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'?

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals News Prime
Formula 1

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing News Prime
Formula 1

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing

To the Formula 1 main page