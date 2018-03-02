Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Analysis

What we learned from the first pre-season F1 test

0 shares
What we learned from the first pre-season F1 test
Get alerts
02/03/2018 11:59

Pre-season Formula 1 testing can be difficult enough to get a clear understanding from even when things go smoothly, but in 2018 the first test gave us even fewer indications than usual thanks to the weather.

Freezing temperatures and rain - and even heavy snow one morning – made the first three-and-a-half days effectively a write-off for the teams, and led to a very busy final afternoon as everybody played catch-up on mileage. 

There's certainly not much data to go on – for the teams or for those of us analysing what we saw in Spain – but by being on the ground at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Motorsport.com's team was still able to pick out several interesting details that emerged during the opening test.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call News Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah News Prime
Formula 1

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge News Prime
Formula 1

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'? News Prime
Formula 1

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'?

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals News Prime
Formula 1

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing News Prime
Formula 1

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing

To the Formula 1 main page