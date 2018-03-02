What we learned from the first pre-season F1 test

Pre-season Formula 1 testing can be difficult enough to get a clear understanding from even when things go smoothly, but in 2018 the first test gave us even fewer indications than usual thanks to the weather.

Freezing temperatures and rain - and even heavy snow one morning – made the first three-and-a-half days effectively a write-off for the teams, and led to a very busy final afternoon as everybody played catch-up on mileage.

There's certainly not much data to go on – for the teams or for those of us analysing what we saw in Spain – but by being on the ground at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Motorsport.com's team was still able to pick out several interesting details that emerged during the opening test.