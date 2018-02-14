What the first halo-fitted F1 car tells us about 2018

Haas dropped a surprise by revealing the first new car images of 2018 sooner than expected, and in doing so gave us an early look at what we can expect from the halo-generation of Formula 1 machinery.

For Haas, this is going to be about achieving greater consistency after two erratic seasons in F1 with some great results and some very difficult weekends.

To do this, you need to understand how to get the car into its working window for a wide range of circuit conditions, which is the challenge Haas faces.