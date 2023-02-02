What really happened when F1 drivers went on strike
Being a Formula 1 driver is one of those dream jobs, but that doesn't mean everything always runs smoothly.
In the latest of our "Short View Back to the Past" series, Autosport's Chief Editor Kevin Turner looks at when the F1 drivers went on strike.
Bottas: New CEO Seidl has a clear direction for Sauber in F1
Double F1 race winner Jean-Pierre Jabouille dies aged 80
Latest news
Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole
Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole
Bathurst 12 Hour: Record provisional pole for Engel
Bathurst 12 Hour: Record provisional pole for Engel
Ford still not satisfied with Supercars Gen3 parity
Ford still not satisfied with Supercars Gen3 parity
No Bathurst lap record for Red Bull F1 car
No Bathurst lap record for Red Bull F1 car
Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver
Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver
Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era
Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1's new era
The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff
The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff
The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate
The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate
Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?
Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?
Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return
Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return
Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss
Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss
The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023
The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023
