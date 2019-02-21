Sign in
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing / Commentary

Opinion: What next for ‘embarrassed’ Williams in Barcelona?

shares
comments
1h ago

The 2019 Williams Formula 1 car finally hit the track at Barcelona on Wednesday afternoon, having missed two and a half days of the eight of pre-season testing.

Deputy team principal Claire Williams admitted the situation was “embarrassing” but remains optimistic that ground can be recovered.

F1 Reporter Scott Mitchell and technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge discuss Williams’s plight with Glenn Freeman, and outline the challenges now facing the team.

For Prime users:

Slider
List

George Russell, Williams FW42

George Russell, Williams FW42
1/10

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

George Russell, Williams FW42

George Russell, Williams FW42
2/10

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

George Russell, Williams FW42

George Russell, Williams FW42
3/10

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

George Russell, Williams FW42

George Russell, Williams FW42
4/10

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

George Russell, Williams FW42

George Russell, Williams FW42
5/10

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

George Russell, Williams FW42

George Russell, Williams FW42
6/10

Photo by: Williams F1

George Russell, Williams FW42

George Russell, Williams FW42
7/10

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

George Russell, Williams FW42

George Russell, Williams FW42
8/10

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Williams FW42 nose and front wing detail

Williams FW42 nose and front wing detail
9/10

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

George Russell, Williams FW42

George Russell, Williams FW42
10/10

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

 

