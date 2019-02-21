Opinion: What next for ‘embarrassed’ Williams in Barcelona?
The 2019 Williams Formula 1 car finally hit the track at Barcelona on Wednesday afternoon, having missed two and a half days of the eight of pre-season testing.
Deputy team principal Claire Williams admitted the situation was “embarrassing” but remains optimistic that ground can be recovered.
F1 Reporter Scott Mitchell and technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge discuss Williams’s plight with Glenn Freeman, and outline the challenges now facing the team.
George Russell, Williams FW42
1/10
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
George Russell, Williams FW42
2/10
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
George Russell, Williams FW42
3/10
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
George Russell, Williams FW42
4/10
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
George Russell, Williams FW42
5/10
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
George Russell, Williams FW42
6/10
Photo by: Williams F1
George Russell, Williams FW42
7/10
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
George Russell, Williams FW42
8/10
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Williams FW42 nose and front wing detail
9/10
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
George Russell, Williams FW42
10/10
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Barcelona February testing
|Teams
|Williams
