What F1's expansion should really focus on

Formula 1's expansion into new territories should not be limited to grands prix, believes Motorsport Show host Peter Windsor.

A possible Miami Grand Prix is the first tangible sign of F1 owner Liberty Media's push to grow in what it believes are key target countries.

More than half the current F1 races lack a home driver, and Winsdor thinks F1 should focus on tapping into fresh talent from the areas it wants to host GPs.

He says that is "much more important" than stated goals like improving the on-track spectacle and revising technical regulations.