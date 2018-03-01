What F1 can expect from Ferrari's prodigy

Ferrari prodigy Charles Leclerc romped to the 2017 Formula 2 title, and now he gets his Formula 1 graduation with Sauber. Here's what we can expect from a seriously exciting talent.

Charles Leclerc is confident, yet humble. Excitable, yet focused. Riding the crest of a wave all the way to Formula 1. He spent much of 2017 building momentum in a sensational rookie Formula 2 campaign, while often being spotted playing football or tennis next to the paddock-parked trucks. In short, he's a special and likeable talent.

After claiming seven wins and eight poles on his way to the F2 crown, as well as making four FP1 appearances for Sauber last year, Leclerc was signed as a race driver for the Swiss squad in 2018.