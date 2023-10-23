What drives your dreams? WIN a VIP Dream F1 Vegas Weekend

The anticipation of seeing adrenaline-fuelled F1 racing in the entertainment capital of Las Vegas has sent the sport into overdrive and when the lights go out and the cars roar down the world-famous strip, it will be the place everyone wants to be.

The US has become so besotted by Formula 1 since the success of Netflix documentary ‘Drive to Survive’ that it now hosts three races – and after the massive success of Miami’s debut last year, Las Vegas is pulling out all the stops to go one better.

“These new races in the US kind of feel like a new type of Formula 1 event where it’s taken to the next level,” said MoneyGram Haas F1 team driver Kevin Magnussen. “It’s very unique, it’s very hyped and there’s a lot of new things about it.”

The world championship may already be done and dusted, sealed by Max Verstappen in Qatar at the start of October, but forget that – the racing will be as intense as ever in Las Vegas because every driver wants to be on the podium on the biggest weekend of the year.

The Saturday night race – which starts at 10pm local time! – will see cars speeding around the streets of Las Vegas past a giant digital Sphere, gondoliers at the Venetian, the Bellagio’s dancing fountains and Paris hotel’s replica Eiffel Tower.

Entry to the Paddock Club is one of the hottest tickets in town – and that is exactly where you could be if you win this competition, which is showcasing just how Haas title sponsor MoneyGram’s is promising to offer fans and customers unique access to the sport.

The prize winner will get to watch all the weekend’s action from the exclusive MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Suite – sitting directly above the team garages and the pits – with amazing views of the Start/Finish Line.

They will also enjoy gourmet hospitality and premium bars – serving beer, Ferrari Trento sparkling wine and spirits – in the exclusive suite, with large TVs providing a live track feed to catch all the action from every session.

There will be pit lane walkabouts, behind-the-scenes garage tours and personal appearances from team members including Magnussen and his team-mate Nico Hülkenberg and Team Principal and Drive to Survive legend Guenther Steiner.

Being the only US based outfit on the grid, with a US sponsor, this is a big buzz weekend for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and Magnussen added: “It’s one of the races where we really want to do well in front of our home crowd (and) many of our sponsor’s home fans as well.”

This is one of the most highly anticipated races F1 has ever held, and to win this incredible VIP Vegas Dream Weekend prize – valued at more than $45,000 – all you have to do is answer the question: ‘What drives your dreams?’

The VIP Dream Vegas Weekend with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team competition is for US residents only, aged 21+, and registration is open from September 16 to October 28.