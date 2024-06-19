What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a Dream Weekend at Silverstone
There are few louder crowds than the ones at Silverstone cheering on their home F1 heroes – and this year you could live your dream experience with the MoneyGram Silverstone Dream Weekend.
Lando Norris, McLaren, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 3rd position, on the podium
Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton even credited the fans for helping him fend off Lando Norris for second place last year, saying: "I didn't do it, the crowd did it. We've got the greatest crowd here. I felt the energy, I felt the support…"
The former airfield venue, situated in the heart of the classic British countryside, is one of F1’s most historic circuits. It was the host venue for the first ever F1 race in 1950 and last year saw it draw in the highest attendance for the race in recent years.
Since the Wing building and current paddock were finalised in 2012, it also offers an incredible hospitality venue for the Paddock Club guests and MoneyGram is giving one fan and their guest the chance to experience that for a day this year.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The incredible prize not only includes the day Paddock Club experience, with all-inclusive food, beverages and F1 star appearances, but it also includes tickets for qualifying and the race at the popular Farm Curve Grandstand as well as a host of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team goodies.
However, the incredible experience does not end with the race and there is one extra special bonus for the lucky winner – the chance to visit the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team factory on the Monday after the Grand Prix, and see how the cars are prepared to race.
The UK site houses many of the team’s operations functions including logistics, engineering, performance control systems and management as well as race team support and the communications department. The tour will reveal the inner workings of the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team allowing the lucky winner to experience first hand the buzz of an F1 team's factory.
Head to moneygram.com now and fill in the entry form for the chance of a lifetime to experience the ultimate MoneyGram Silverstone Dream Weekend with MoneyGram Haas F1 team.
The Silverstone Dream Weekend with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team competition is for residents of the UK only. Entrants must be of majority age. The competition is opens on
May 26, 2024 and closes on June 23, 2024. The prize draw will be made on June 26, 2024 and the winner will be notified on June 27, 2024.
