Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Marko: Tension and money prevent Hamilton/Verstappen F1 line-up

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut says having Lewis Hamilton alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull’s Formula 1 team would never work – on tension and cost grounds.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2nd position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme

Speculation about such a move erupted at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix when it emerged that earlier this year Hamilton’s father Anthony had suggested in a conversation with Red Bull team boss Christian Horner that he touch base with the seven-time champion. 

It is understood that Horner did try to contact Hamilton about an informal chat, but the message never got through as he had used an old mobile number. 

In the meantime, Hamilton has since committed himself to a new two-year contract at Mercedes and his focus is very much on trying to help the German manufacturer get back to the front of F1. 

But while fans may have been intrigued about the potential for a Hamilton-Verstappen line-up, Red Bull chiefs have never appeared particularly eager about the idea. 

And Marko, who has played an instrumental role in driver decisions at the Milton Keynes squad, says there are two factors that rule out the possibility of the pair ever racing with his outfit. 

Asked by Motorsport.com about the Hamilton story, Marko said: “Christian informed me and showed me the text message he received, but I told him: ‘Hamilton and Max, that doesn't work.’ 

“There was too much action and how should I say, in 2021, tension. And on the other hand, we cannot afford to have the two most expensive drivers in one team. 

“It's just never going to happen. So I told Christian: ‘No way.’” 

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2nd position, with his trophy

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2nd position, with his trophy

While Hamilton’s future with Mercedes was not finalised until late August, he has made it clear that he never questioned his commitment to stay with the squad that has delivered six of his crowns. 

Asked by Motorsport.com if there was ever a moment during the Mercedes contract talks that he thought he might retire or move elsewhere, he said: “No, not when we were doing negotiations. 

“I do have faith that we will get there. We have been here before as a team and while we have more and more new people, we still have great values, and I see great focus within everyone.  

“It’s just having really good conversations with everyone back at the factory that they actually make the changes and make the right decisions, and that so easily can go the wrong way.  

“I think for this year they thought the fundamentals were good and it was not the case. That’s why I was frustrated in February because they hadn’t made the changes I’d asked [for].  

“But with the changes we are making, I hope we are right. But I guess we have no idea what the Red Bulls are going to do.” 

Additional reporting by Ronald Vording 

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Susie Wolff: Insulting allegations rooted in “intimidatory and misogynistic” behaviour
Next article F1’s wheel cover tests to resume next year after teams seek delay
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
F1’s wheel cover tests to resume next year after teams seek delay

F1’s wheel cover tests to resume next year after teams seek delay

Formula 1

F1’s wheel cover tests to resume next year after teams seek delay F1’s wheel cover tests to resume next year after teams seek delay

Susie Wolff: Insulting allegations rooted in “intimidatory and misogynistic” behaviour

Susie Wolff: Insulting allegations rooted in “intimidatory and misogynistic” behaviour

Formula 1

Susie Wolff: Insulting allegations rooted in “intimidatory and misogynistic” behaviour Susie Wolff: Insulting allegations rooted in “intimidatory and misogynistic” behaviour

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023 Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Lewis Hamilton
More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: F1 diversity not moved "anywhere near as much as it should have"

Hamilton: F1 diversity not moved "anywhere near as much as it should have"

Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 diversity not moved "anywhere near as much as it should have" Hamilton: F1 diversity not moved "anywhere near as much as it should have"

2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know

2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know

Formula 1

2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know 2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Mercedes rejects “unsubstantiated allegations” against Wolff

Mercedes rejects “unsubstantiated allegations” against Wolff

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi Post-Season Testing

Mercedes rejects “unsubstantiated allegations” against Wolff Mercedes rejects “unsubstantiated allegations” against Wolff

F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong”

F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong”

Formula 1

F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong” F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong”

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Latest news

Alex Marquez was blocked by Yamaha from joining SRT in MotoGP

Alex Marquez was blocked by Yamaha from joining SRT in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP

Alex Marquez was blocked by Yamaha from joining SRT in MotoGP Alex Marquez was blocked by Yamaha from joining SRT in MotoGP

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

Prime
Prime
Misc General

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

McLaren F1 team ready to help Norris stop being so harsh on himself

McLaren F1 team ready to help Norris stop being so harsh on himself

F1 Formula 1

McLaren F1 team ready to help Norris stop being so harsh on himself McLaren F1 team ready to help Norris stop being so harsh on himself

WRC to adopt new points system to spice up rallies

WRC to adopt new points system to spice up rallies

WRC WRC

WRC to adopt new points system to spice up rallies WRC to adopt new points system to spice up rallies

The two sides of F1’s next big rules row

The two sides of F1’s next big rules row

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The two sides of F1’s next big rules row The two sides of F1’s next big rules row

The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon

The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi Post-Season Testing

The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency 

The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency  The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency 

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe