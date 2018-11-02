Sign in
Formula 1 / Special feature

Watch Ticktum's Formula 1 test at Silverstone

2h ago

Dan Ticktum got his first taste of driving a Formula 1 car last week when he drove a McLaren at Silverstone.

The outing was part of the 19-year-old’s prize for winning the 2017 McLaren Autosport BRDC Award, which he said made him feel “like I’ve completed my life”.

Motorsport.com joined Ticktum for his day that was “more than a dream”, and the video below features an interview with the 2018 European F3 title contender plus footage of him in action at the home of the British Grand Prix during his F1 test.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Dan Ticktum
Article type Special feature

