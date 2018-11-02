Watch Ticktum's Formula 1 test at Silverstone
shares
comments
2h ago
Dan Ticktum got his first taste of driving a Formula 1 car last week when he drove a McLaren at Silverstone.
The outing was part of the 19-year-old’s prize for winning the 2017 McLaren Autosport BRDC Award, which he said made him feel “like I’ve completed my life”.
Motorsport.com joined Ticktum for his day that was “more than a dream”, and the video below features an interview with the 2018 European F3 title contender plus footage of him in action at the home of the British Grand Prix during his F1 test.
Next article
Previous article
F1's 2019 rules to cut downforce loss by one third
Next article
"Really bad" mirrors leave F1 drivers racing "blind" - Magnussen
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Drivers
|Dan Ticktum
|Article type
|Special feature
Watch Ticktum's Formula 1 test at Silverstone
shares
comments