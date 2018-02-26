Video: Williams FW41's track debut from Kubica's POV

Robert Kubica was in action on Sunday as Williams gave a track debut to its 2018 Formula 1 car.

The Grove-based team used one of its two allotted filming days to give the new halo-fitted FW41 a shakedown at Spanish venue Motorland Aragon, and has released footage of the running from Kubica's point of view.

The former grand prix winner joined Williams as reserve and development driver in the off-season, after missing out on a race seat.

Kubica will get to pilot the FW41 in the first week of Barcelona testing as well, as he is set to share the car with rookie Sergey Sirotkin on the second day and Lance Stroll on the third day.