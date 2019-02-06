Sign in
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Watch Haas's new livery reveal live on Motorsport.com

Watch Haas's new livery reveal live on Motorsport.com
1h ago

The Haas Formula 1 team will unveil its new livery on Thursday – and you can see it first by following the event live on Motorsport.com.

Haas struck a title sponsorship deal with British energy drinks company Rich Energy late last year.

The American team is holding a launch event for the new livery in London, and it will be broadcast live on Motorsport.com from 11am.

Drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will be joined by team boss Gunther Steiner and Rich Energy CEO William Storey.

The first three Haas F1 cars had liveries that stuck to the colours of Haas Automation, with tweaked amounts of black, grey and red.

However, radically different livery is expected for 2019 – with a Haas tweet on Wednesday hinting its new design will reflect Rich Energy's black-and-gold colour scheme.

 

 

