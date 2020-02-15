Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Special feature

Watch: Bottas and Hamilton drive Mercedes W11 for the first time

By:
Feb 15, 2020, 2:43 PM

Check out all the sights and sounds from the shakedown test of the Mercedes W11 at Silverstone, as Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas got the first taste of their 2020 Formula 1 machine.

Including onboard footage, see Bottas on track before handing over to Hamilton – wearing his new purple helmet colours for the season ahead.

Team boss Toto Wolff is watching over things from the pitlane as his new challenger is put through its paces ahead of testing next week in Barcelona.

Read Also:

Meantime, Scuderia AlphaTauri has been chasing its new F1 at Misano in a helicopter on Saturday morning…

 
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Photo by: AlphaTauri

Mercedes Formula E project now helping F1, after ‘initial strain’

Mercedes Formula E project now helping F1, after ‘initial strain’
Series Formula 1
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
26 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
05:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
03:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
06:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
05:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

