Watch: Bottas and Hamilton drive Mercedes W11 for the first time
Check out all the sights and sounds from the shakedown test of the Mercedes W11 at Silverstone, as Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas got the first taste of their 2020 Formula 1 machine.
Including onboard footage, see Bottas on track before handing over to Hamilton – wearing his new purple helmet colours for the season ahead.
Team boss Toto Wolff is watching over things from the pitlane as his new challenger is put through its paces ahead of testing next week in Barcelona.
Meantime, Scuderia AlphaTauri has been chasing its new F1 at Misano in a helicopter on Saturday morning…
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Photo by: AlphaTauri
