Watch: Alfa Romeo C39 shakedown at Fiorano

Feb 14, 2020, 3:09 PM
The 2020 Alfa Romeo Formula 1 car hit the track for the first time on Friday at Fiorano. Watch Kimi Raikkonen in action at the Italian track as the C39 completed its first laps
