Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Analysis

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'?

0 shares
Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'?
Get alerts
By: Adam Cooper, F1 Reporter
12/03/2018 01:38

A substantial drop in teams' income and slow progress in other key areas rang alarm bells at the end of Liberty Media's first year in charge. But its chief argues that what it inherited from Bernie Ecclestone was much worse than people realise.

The recent publication of the F1 Group's full financial results for 2017 gave us our first proper opportunity to judge the performance of Formula 1's new owner. And it was hard to miss the standout numbers - the income distributed among the 10 teams fell by 5 percent from $966million in 2016 to $919m last season.

This trend was hardly a surprise, and it had been signalled some time ago. But the official fourth quarter figures provided the definitive picture for the full year. So can we conclude that Liberty has done a poor job for its key partners?

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call News Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah News Prime
Formula 1

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge News Prime
Formula 1

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals News Prime
Formula 1

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing News Prime
Formula 1

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing

To the Formula 1 main page