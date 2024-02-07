Vowles: Mercedes F1 team "will come back stronger" after losing Hamilton
Williams team boss James Vowles thinks his former team Mercedes "will come back stronger" after taking the initial hit of losing Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari.
James Vowles, Motorsport Strategy Director, Mercedes AMG F1, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, on the podium
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Mercedes doesn't want to "spin" Antonelli's mind over F1 chance
Mercedes doesn't want to "spin" Antonelli's mind over F1 chance Mercedes doesn't want to "spin" Antonelli's mind over F1 chance
Why Russell’s toughest year in F1 hasn’t got him down
Why Russell’s toughest year in F1 hasn’t got him down Why Russell’s toughest year in F1 hasn’t got him down
The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season
The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season
Latest news
Alpine reveals WEC Hypercar lineups, signs Gounon as reserve
Alpine reveals WEC Hypercar lineups, signs Gounon as reserve Alpine reveals WEC Hypercar lineups, signs Gounon as reserve
Alpine's 2024 F1 car "new front to back" after maxing out 2023 design
Alpine's 2024 F1 car "new front to back" after maxing out 2023 design Alpine's 2024 F1 car "new front to back" after maxing out 2023 design
Alpine takes covers off 2024 F1 car
Alpine takes covers off 2024 F1 car Alpine takes covers off 2024 F1 car
Watch LIVE - Alpine launches 2024 F1 challenger
Watch LIVE - Alpine launches 2024 F1 challenger Watch LIVE - Alpine launches 2024 F1 challenger
Why carbon fibre engines haven’t broken into F1
Why carbon fibre engines haven’t broken into F1 Why carbon fibre engines haven’t broken into F1
How an F1 tech writer experiences launch season
How an F1 tech writer experiences launch season How an F1 tech writer experiences launch season
The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress
The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress
How a key ingredient of McLaren’s glory era is shaping its F1 future
How a key ingredient of McLaren’s glory era is shaping its F1 future How a key ingredient of McLaren’s glory era is shaping its F1 future
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.