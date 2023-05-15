Vowles: Sargeant has to get things “controlled” for clean F1 weekends
Williams Formula 1 boss James Vowles has cautioned that Logan Sargeant has to get things “controlled” after a difficult start to the season for the American rookie.
While Formula 2 graduate Sargent has shown impressive speed, he has also endured a series of mishaps in the early races, his learning curve made harder by a run of tricky street or temporary venues.
He crashed in qualifying in Jeddah, collided with Nyck de Vries at the final restart in Australia, and then missed the sprint in Baku after another heavy accident in the shootout SQ1 session, having done a quick enough lap to progress.
The 22-year-old's home race in Miami was ruined by first-lap contact with Lance Stroll’s right-rear wheel that led to an early stop for a new nose and left him on his own at the back of the field for the duration of the race.
Vowles says that Sargeant has the speed but needs to be more consistent and not worry too much about matching more experienced team-mate Alex Albon.
“Logan's here because he's quick, and he is quick, he can deliver,” Vowles told Motorsport.com. “But he has to start by just getting things controlled, delivering cleanly.
"In both qualifying sessions in Baku he made it to Q2. That's the consistency. And that's what we're looking for.
“What I've already explained to him is 'you’re quick enough'. And then, 'use Q2 to build your experience by almost double from what you're doing at the moment'.
“And that's what you'll start seeing him deliver on. You'll see that he'll slowly edge up.
“I'm not expecting him to be on Alex’s pace. Also he's had a string of races he's never even been to before.
“But even [in Miami], disappointed as he was, there was just three tenths between him and Alex [in Q1]. It just so happened that was seven cars. But three-tenths, that's how close it's getting now."
Sargeant's Baku crash put him out of the sprint race
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Vowles didn’t blame Sargeant for the Miami first-lap contact, stressing that on the plus side he was able to use the remainder of the race as an extended test session on an empty track.
"It was just racing incident,” said Vowles. “And all that happened was the Aston Martin came alongside, there was not enough room. But it wasn't the either one did anything wrong.
“He took it badly would be the right word, but I haven't at all. As I explained to him, tell me another time that you'll get 50 laps where you can play with the car and learn okay and free air, by yourself.
“He's a rookie, he's got a handful of races under his belt. And that opportunity is invaluable. And he used it afterwards. If you look at his pace, you'll see he's there or thereabouts.
“His frustration is that he wanted a clean execution, and he didn't have it. My alternative is the remainder of the race was positive.”
Ferrari: Red Bull “giving up” qualifying speed to focus on F1 race pace
FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren
Williams withdraws Sargeant from F1 sprint after shootout crash
Williams withdraws Sargeant from F1 sprint after shootout crash Williams withdraws Sargeant from F1 sprint after shootout crash
Williams rebuffs Sargeant F1 pay driver talk
Williams rebuffs Sargeant F1 pay driver talk Williams rebuffs Sargeant F1 pay driver talk
Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success
Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success
Albon explains angry radio messages during Miami GP
Albon explains angry radio messages during Miami GP Albon explains angry radio messages during Miami GP
Vowles: Time at Mercedes didn't give "full picture" of team principal role
Vowles: Time at Mercedes didn't give "full picture" of team principal role Vowles: Time at Mercedes didn't give "full picture" of team principal role
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
Latest news
How Imola tyre trial could offer path to better racing in F1
How Imola tyre trial could offer path to better racing in F1 How Imola tyre trial could offer path to better racing in F1
Klimenko to make rare Supercars appearance
Klimenko to make rare Supercars appearance Klimenko to make rare Supercars appearance
Latvala gets second Fuji 24h outing in hydrogen-powered Toyota
Latvala gets second Fuji 24h outing in hydrogen-powered Toyota Latvala gets second Fuji 24h outing in hydrogen-powered Toyota
Is this driver now Lawson's biggest Super Formula title threat?
Is this driver now Lawson's biggest Super Formula title threat? Is this driver now Lawson's biggest Super Formula title threat?
How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius
How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1
The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1 The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami
How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.