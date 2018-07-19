The threat to motorsport’s future that won’t go away

A failed campaign to change new legislation wording in the EU puts motorsport at the risk of an insurance-based oblivion.

There is a potentially apocalyptic issue facing motorsport in Europe. That statement is neither scaremongering nor an untruth - Vnuk (not a type of helicopter) is a serious issue. Never could I have thought that a man falling off a ladder in a Slovenian farmyard could shape the future of motorsport.

The EU's interpretation of a 2014 court case, Damijan Vnuk v Zavarovalnica Trigalev, could lead to a huge change in how insurance arrangements are structured. Vnuk (the person) was knocked off a ladder by a reversing tractor, and he sought reparations.