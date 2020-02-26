Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
15 days
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
22 days
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
36 days
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
64 days
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
71 days
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
84 days
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
99 days
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
107 days
R
Formula 1
French GP
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
120 days
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
127 days
R
Formula 1
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
141 days
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
155 days
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
183 days
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
190 days
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
204 days
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
211 days
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
225 days
R
Formula 1
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
240 days
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
247 days
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
261 days
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
274 days
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Latest Vietnam images released as track completed

Hanoi circuit construction

Hanoi circuit construction
1/4

Photo by: Vietnam Grand Prix

Hanoi circuit construction

Hanoi circuit construction
2/4

Photo by: Vietnam Grand Prix

Hanoi circuit construction

Hanoi circuit construction
3/4

Photo by: Vietnam Grand Prix

Hanoi circuit construction

Hanoi circuit construction
4/4

Photo by: Vietnam Grand Prix

By:
Feb 26, 2020, 12:01 PM

Vietnam GP organisers say that work on the Hanoi track has been completed ahead of the first Formula 1 race at the venue on April 5.

They also issued new images of the finished circuit, but made no reference to the possible impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on the race.

The last 150m section of the track, along the pit straight, was laid last week. With all the permanent buildings complete the focus is now on finishing temporary facilities such as grandstands, team hospitality units and the medical and media centres.

"This is a major milestone for us to celebrate as we come closer to staging Vietnam's first ever F1 race weekend in just over a month's time," said the event's CEO Le Ngoc Chi.

"With the help of everyone at Tilke and F1's motorsport division, we feel confident in saying that this track will be one of the most challenging and exciting on the F1 calendar and we look forward to it quickly becoming a fan favourite."

Race organisers say they sourced materials for the track surface within Vietnam, noting that "the original surface sample had already been sent to laboratories in Singapore and Germany to undergo thorough testing to ensure it met all FIA requirements prior to the start of the track laying process."

Inevitably question marks hang over the race due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus worldwide.

On Tuesday a major international Badminton event due to take place in the country a week before the grand prix was postponed to June.

