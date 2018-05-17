Why talk of a Mercedes conspiracy is rubbish

The speculation around Pirelli's tyre changes for the Spanish Grand Prix is the subject of our latest Formula 1 video debate.

Mercedes' return to form at Barcelona – where Lewis Hamilton took a dominant victory from pole position – led to suggestions Pirelli's decision to run a thinner tread depth for the resurfaced track was a deliberate change to help the reigning world champion team.

However, following Sebastian Vettel's comments after he tried the original spec of tyres at the same track during testing this week, Scott Mitchell and Ben Anderson join Glenn Freeman to discuss his claims that Ferrari would have been worse off without the change.

"I think Pirelli were pretty relieved and very happy when Sebastian tried the tyres and said 'actually, we dodged a bullet there'," says Mitchell.

"If Pirelli were going to favour Mercedes by changing the tyres they wouldn't be doing it for three out of 21 races – that doesn't afford them a massive advantage."