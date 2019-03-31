Sign in
Formula 1 / Special feature

Video: Why DRS is F1's best option for now

1h ago

Chain Bear is back, and he's kicking off his videos with us for 2019 with his defence of DRS, which has come in for plenty of criticism due to its increased power this year, and because of the third DRS zone that appears to be an unpopular addition at this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

Here we explain why F1 doesn't really have any other options available to fix the 'dirty air' problem until its next major rules overhaul, which we should see in 2021.

Are you prepared to tolerate DRS until then, or should F1 just get rid of it?

Series Formula 1
