Video: Why a budget cap won't work in F1

A budget cap will not work in Formula 1, according to British Touring Car Championship supremo Alan Gow.

In the latest episode of Motorsport.tv's Motorsport Show, which looks back at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Gow suggests technical regulations are the best way to achieve cost-cutting.

"I don't think they do," says Gow when asked by host Peter Windsor whether budget caps work.

"They probably do in bat and ball sports where you've got a very easy way to cap it, but [not] in Formula 1.

"Regulations is always the easiest way to stop spending and if you have simple regulations, strictly enforced, where people can't go and spend millions and hundreds of thousands on putting that little flap there, that's how you are going to cap it."

Gow goes on to explain how cost control works in the BTCC, which is thriving with capacity grids, and suggests an F1 budget cap might actually give an even bigger advantage to the largest teams in grand prix racing.