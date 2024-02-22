All Series
Formula 1 Pre-Season Test

Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test day two review

The Formula 1 2024 season is well underway, with the second official test day in Bahrain now in the books and a whole new list of topics to discuss.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley

Watch: Drainage Covers Round 2 - F1 2024 Pre Season Testing Day 2 Reaction

Are drainage covers becoming a problem in the Venturi-tunnel ground effect era of Formula 1? Has Red Bull found some mechanical issues with their RB20?

And which teams are looking short on form as testing develops?

Steph Wentworth chats with Autosport’s Alex Kalinauckas in the Bahrain media centre and Haydn Cobb to answer all these questions and more.

Read Also:

Bahrain Test Day 2 recap:

Running the C4 tyre in the Pirelli range, which won’t be available in next weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz lapped in 1m29.921s, compared to Max Verstappen’s 1m31.344s from yesterday on the harder C3 compound – which will be the designated soft tyre next weekend.

Sainz’s best time was 0.758s clear of Sergio Perez, who set his best time in the final 20 minutes of the session, with Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) a further four tenths behind – the latter pair setting their fastest laps like the majority on the C3 tyre.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was fourth quickest, the top four all beating Verstappen’s Wednesday time, from Daniel Ricciardo’s RB (set on the C4).

Leclerc’s time from the morning stood as the sixth fastest time of the day, ahead of Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Valtteri Bottas (Sauber).

Despite encountering technical problems in both sessions, that cost Red Bull some valuable track time, Perez logged the most laps at 129.

2024 Bahrain F1 test, Day 2 results:

Pos Driver Team Time Gap Laps Tyres
1 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:29.921   84 C4
2 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:30.679 +0.758s 129 C3
3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.066 +1.145s 123 C3
4 Lando Norris Mclaren 1:31.256 +1.335s 52 C3
5 Daniel Ricciardo RB 1:31.361 +1.440s 88 C4
6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.750 +1.829s 54 C3
7 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:32.029 +2.108s 96 C3
8 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:32.061 +2.140s 78 C3
9 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 1:32.227 +2.306s 97 C3
10 Oscar Piastri Mclaren 1:32.328 +2.407s 35 C3
11 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:32.578 +2.657s 117 C3
12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:33.053 +3.132s 31 C3
13 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 1:33.715 +3.794s 38 C3
14 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:33.804 +3.883s 33 C3
15 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:36.611 +6.690s 93 C3
16 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:37.509 +7.588s 31 C3
17 Yuki Tsunoda RB 1:38.074 +8.153s 40 C3
Read Also:

 

Previous article Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained, Day 2
Next article F1 live: Day 3 of Bahrain pre-season test as it happened

