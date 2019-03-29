Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Special feature

Video: Vettel ducks question about Ferrari's cooling

shares
comments
34m ago

Ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, round two of the 2019 Formula 1 season, the question of Ferrari's mystery slump from testing to Australia remains a hot topic.

Red Bull's Helmut Marko suggested that Ferrari's issue in Melbourne had been cooling, but Sebastian Vettel ducked the question when that theory was put to him at Sakhir on Thursday.

Our F1 reporters Edd Straw and Ben Anderson discuss how Ferrari reacted to that question, the topics Vettel was willing to talk about, and whether Ferrari's race this weekend will be against Mercedes or Red Bull-Honda.

Next article
Verstappen, Hamilton want F1 to move away from "band aid" DRS

Previous article

Verstappen, Hamilton want F1 to move away from "band aid" DRS
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Honda's Ducati-style winglet rejected by MotoGP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda's Ducati-style winglet rejected by MotoGP

55m ago
Verstappen, Hamilton want F1 to move away from Article
Formula 1

Verstappen, Hamilton want F1 to move away from "band aid" DRS

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane Article
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Latest videos
Vettel ducked the question about Ferrari's cooling 10:22
Formula 1

Vettel ducked the question about Ferrari's cooling

1h ago
Five things to look out for in the Bahrain Grand Prix 04:35
Formula 1

Five things to look out for in the Bahrain Grand Prix

Mar 27, 2019

Shop Our Store
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

Shop Now
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

News in depth
Video: Vettel ducks question about Ferrari's cooling
Formula 1

Video: Vettel ducks question about Ferrari's cooling

Verstappen, Hamilton want F1 to move away from
Formula 1

Verstappen, Hamilton want F1 to move away from "band aid" DRS

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.