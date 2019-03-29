Video: Vettel ducks question about Ferrari's cooling
Ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, round two of the 2019 Formula 1 season, the question of Ferrari's mystery slump from testing to Australia remains a hot topic.
Red Bull's Helmut Marko suggested that Ferrari's issue in Melbourne had been cooling, but Sebastian Vettel ducked the question when that theory was put to him at Sakhir on Thursday.
Our F1 reporters Edd Straw and Ben Anderson discuss how Ferrari reacted to that question, the topics Vettel was willing to talk about, and whether Ferrari's race this weekend will be against Mercedes or Red Bull-Honda.
