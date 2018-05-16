Global
Video: The trick that helped rejuvenate Hamilton

16/05/2018 05:07

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton's car manipulation played a key role in his emphatic return to form in the Spanish Grand Prix, according to Motorsport Show host Peter Windsor.

Hamilton dominated last weekend's race from pole position, eventually defeating Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by 20 seconds.

Windsor, watching trackside, believes he identified the trick that gave Hamilton pole by less than a tenth of a second and sent him on the way to that impressive victory.

 
