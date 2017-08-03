Video: The taxi driver who raced against Senna

You might not have heard the name of Ronnie Grant, but his remarkable story is told in a short film made by his grandson Jamie, and narrated by son George.

The 92-year-old garage owner and former London taxi driver was already in his 40s when he took up motor racing.

He was pretty good too: he beat future F1 driver Brian Henton to win the final round of the 1970 British Formula Vee championship.

Grant has a unique distinction in that in the early seventies he raced a SuperVee Taurus designed by John Barnard, with engines tuned by Patrick Head – and he is thus the only racing driver who ever had both legendary F1 technical directors working in his pit together.

Transporting the car on the back of a VW pick-up, he competed against the likes of Keke Rosberg.

Later, into his late 50s and early 60s, he moved in the British F3 series.

Racing purely for fun, he was on the starting grids with Ayrton Senna, Martin Brundle, Johnny Dumfries, Damon Hill, Johnny Herbert, Eddie Irvine, JJ Lehto and all the other big names who emerged in the 1980s.

His racing history aside, this short documentary captures the spirit and personality of a remarkable man, and colourful character.

"What a wonderful film," Hill said on Twitter. "Superb tribute to an amazing man. I had the honour and total privilege of racing with Ronnie. God bless you Ronnie!"