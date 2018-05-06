Global
Formula 1 Special feature

Video: Ten worst ways to leave F1

Video: Ten worst ways to leave F1
By: Glenn Freeman, Journalist
06/05/2018 02:28

What's the perfect way to end a Formula 1 career? Throughout the championship's history, many more drivers have got it wrong than got it right.

It's rare that drivers get to 'do a Nico Rosberg' and leave while on top. Many don't want to retire when things are going well, which means they stick around until their fortunes have taken a downward turn.

Here, we count down the top 10 bad endings to F1 careers, with several world champions making our list.

