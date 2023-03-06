Subscribe
Previous / Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season Next / Alonso: Other F1 teams lack core quality that has helped Aston Martin
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP Video

Video: Red Bull dominant and Aston Martin magic at the F1 Bahrain GP

Red Bull may have looked the strongest of the 2023 grid after Formula 1's Bahrain Grand Prix, but behind it there were some very interesting developments going on.

Listen to this article

From a strong showing from Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, to a worried Mercedes and a struggling Ferrari, plus every other team on the grid, Jon Noble, Matt Kew and Martyn Lee discuss how the 2023 opener played out in Bahrain and how each team looked after just one race.

 

shares
comments

Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season

Alonso: Other F1 teams lack core quality that has helped Aston Martin

Latest news

Ten things we learned at the 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Ten things we learned at the 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1

Ten things we learned at the 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Ten things we learned at the 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain

Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain

Formula 1

Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain

Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP

Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP

Formula 1

Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP

Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start

Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start

NAS NASCAR Cup

Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
GP Racing

Evaluating F1's new rules Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Stuart Codling

The rookie crop of F1 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.