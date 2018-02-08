Video: Mercedes reveals first start-up of 2018 F1 engine

The Mercedes Formula 1 team has revealed a video of the moment it started its 2018 engine for the first time.

The reigning world champion team, which launches its W09 contender on February 22, is understood to have filmed the video last week after Tweeting it on Monday.

Team principal Toto Wolff was in attendance, along with technical chief James Allison.

Wolff has joined calls for louder engines in the next ruleset in 2021, saying it’s an “essential” part of the sport.

Take a trip around the Mercedes factory...