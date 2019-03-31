Video: Mercedes' testing deficit returns to Bahrain GP
shares
comments
28m ago
At just 21 years of age, Charles Leclerc has become the second youngest pole-sitter in F1 history, qualifying for the 2019 Bahrain GP with a laptime of 1:27.886 and beating teammate Sebastian Vettel’s lap record from last year in the process.
Both Mercedes-AMG cars have been consigned to the second row of the grid for the race, reflective of their second-place status throughout much of the race weekend.
Reporting live from Bahrain, Edd Straw and Ben Anderson discuss the five key moments from the qualifying session.
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Bahrain GP
|Teams
|Mercedes Shop Now
Be first to get
breaking news
breaking news
Video: Mercedes' testing deficit returns to Bahrain GP
shares
comments