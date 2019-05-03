Sign in
Formula 1 / Special feature

Video: How Mercedes tries to avoid a Hamilton/Rosberg repeat

1h ago

Valtteri Bottas's resurgence at the start of 2019 has prompted comparisons to Nico Rosberg's 2016 season, when the German overcame Lewis Hamilton to win his only world championship.

But the Rosberg-Hamilton dynamic proved problematic for Mercedes, which has already said publicly it wants to "avoid" a repeat of how that relationship deteriorated.

Scott Mitchell joins Glenn Freeman to discuss whether Bottas would take the same approach to battling Hamilton as Rosberg did, and the factors that will determine how the rivalry plays out over the course of the year.

