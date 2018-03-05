Video: How Force India and Toro Rosso stack up in 2018

After the first week of testing in Barcelona, F1 technical analyst Craig Scarborough runs his rule over the new Force India and Scuderia Toro Rosso challengers for 2018, along with Flying Lap host Peter Windsor.

In this clip, Scarborough explains the level of detailing that's gone into the Mercedes-powered VJM11, despite the added expense of the halo, and admires its front-wing design.

In the second clip, Scarborough looks at the new Toro Rosso STR13 and what impact the switch to Honda from Renault has had so far.