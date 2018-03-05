Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Special feature

Video: How Force India and Toro Rosso stack up in 2018

0 shares
Video: How Force India and Toro Rosso stack up in 2018
Get alerts
05/03/2018 07:21

After the first week of testing in Barcelona, F1 technical analyst Craig Scarborough runs his rule over the new Force India and Scuderia Toro Rosso challengers for 2018, along with Flying Lap host Peter Windsor.

In this clip, Scarborough explains the level of detailing that's gone into the Mercedes-powered VJM11, despite the added expense of the halo, and admires its front-wing design.

In the second clip, Scarborough looks at the new Toro Rosso STR13 and what impact the switch to Honda from Renault has had so far.

 
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Teams Force India , Toro Rosso
Article type Special feature
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page