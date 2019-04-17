Video: How F1's 2019 rule changes are mixing up every GP
shares
comments
3h ago
Chain Bear's latest video looks at an unexpected impact the rule changes for 2019 have caused in Formula 1.
This season teams are finding it harder to optimise their cars to find the perfect set-up at each circuit and it has contributed to the tight midfield battle in particular.
The rules were designed to focus on improving overtaking on track, but this is a welcome additional change that has been caused by the simplified front wings and tweaked tyres for 2019.
Next article
Previous article
Hulkenberg: Renault giving away points with poor reliability
Next article
Mercedes: China double-stack was Wolff's idea
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
Be first to get
breaking news
breaking news
Video: How F1's 2019 rule changes are mixing up every GP
shares
comments