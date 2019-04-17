Sign in
Formula 1 / Special feature

Video: How F1's 2019 rule changes are mixing up every GP

3h ago

Chain Bear's latest video looks at an unexpected impact the rule changes for 2019 have caused in Formula 1.

This season teams are finding it harder to optimise their cars to find the perfect set-up at each circuit and it has contributed to the tight midfield battle in particular.

The rules were designed to focus on improving overtaking on track, but this is a welcome additional change that has been caused by the simplified front wings and tweaked tyres for 2019.

Series Formula 1
