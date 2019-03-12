Video: Honda will finally win F1 races again in 2019
With a Honda power unit, Red Bull is almost an unknown quantity coming into the Formula 1 season in 2019, despite a strong pre-season.
Honda has had a troubled spell in Formula 1 with McLaren, but it showed signs of improvement last year with Toro Rosso, Red Bull’s affiliated team.
Glenn Freeman is joined by Scott Mitchell and Ben Anderson to discuss why Red Bull and Honda can expect to challenge for wins early on in their partnership.
