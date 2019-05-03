Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Special feature

Video: First impressions of F1 2019 game

shares
comments
1h ago

F1 2019 will release next month during Formula 1's Austrian Grand Prix weekend, and we have been among the first to play a preview version of the game.

The new game's highlights include the addition of Formula 2, a tribute to the Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna rivalry and an overhauled multiplayer mode.

Tom Errington, who played the game at an event in Hamburg, joins Glenn Freeman to discuss first impressions of F1 2019.

Next article
Horner: Friday infringement penalties need changing

Previous article

Horner: Friday infringement penalties need changing

Next article

Video: How Mercedes tries to avoid a Hamilton/Rosberg repeat

Video: How Mercedes tries to avoid a Hamilton/Rosberg repeat
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

2021 F1 chassis rules sign-off set for October compromise
Formula 1 / Breaking news

2021 F1 chassis rules sign-off set for October compromise

1h ago
Rick Mears: Windscreen is “better option for IndyCar” Article
IndyCar

Rick Mears: Windscreen is “better option for IndyCar”

Leclerc "having a negative effect" on Ferrari - Villeneuve Article
Formula 1

Leclerc "having a negative effect" on Ferrari - Villeneuve

Latest videos
F1 2019 game latest: What we've learned so far 08:18
Formula 1

F1 2019 game latest: What we've learned so far

4h ago
Teammate Wars - Azerbaijan Grand Prix 06:03
Formula 1

Teammate Wars - Azerbaijan Grand Prix

18h ago

News in depth
How "useless" Leclerc exposed a champion's trait
Formula 1

How "useless" Leclerc exposed a champion's trait

Why France is Grand Prix racing’s most historic race
Formula 1

Why France is Grand Prix racing’s most historic race

2021 F1 chassis rules sign-off set for October compromise
Formula 1

2021 F1 chassis rules sign-off set for October compromise

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.