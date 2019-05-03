Video: First impressions of F1 2019 game
F1 2019 will release next month during Formula 1's Austrian Grand Prix weekend, and we have been among the first to play a preview version of the game.
The new game's highlights include the addition of Formula 2, a tribute to the Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna rivalry and an overhauled multiplayer mode.
Tom Errington, who played the game at an event in Hamburg, joins Glenn Freeman to discuss first impressions of F1 2019.
