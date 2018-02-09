Video: Ferrari’s 2018 F1 engine fires up for first time

Ferrari started up its latest Formula 1 engine for the first time at Maranello on Thursday evening, broadcasting this video via its official Twitter feed.

Motorsport.com sources report that the engine test – the first time it was started while actually installed in the 2018 racecar – went to plan.

The 1.6 V6 turbo hybrid power unit, which should be codenamed 063, fired up in the presence of the many technicians who have worked on the project.

Ferrari’s drivers, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, were not present, but have been in Maranello recently to have seat fittings in the new car.