Video: Ferrari is back, but not as dominant as it looks
48m ago
Ferrari took control on the opening day of running at Formula 1's Bahrain Grand Prix, as its bid to banish the memories of its Melbourne disaster kicked off.
Edd Straw and Ben Anderson discuss the true picture behind the headline times from free practice, including why Ferrari was so far ahead of Mercedes, and why we should expect things to be much closer when it counts on Saturday in qualifying.
We also take a look at a difficult day for Red Bull, and the latest we've heard from Ferrari's management on the theories flying around regarding its forgettable Australian GP.
Bahrain GP: Friday press conference
Ferrari denies it had cooling problems in Australia
