Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Special feature

Video: Ferrari is back, but not as dominant as it looks

shares
comments
48m ago

Ferrari took control on the opening day of running at Formula 1's Bahrain Grand Prix, as its bid to banish the memories of its Melbourne disaster kicked off.

Edd Straw and Ben Anderson discuss the true picture behind the headline times from free practice, including why Ferrari was so far ahead of Mercedes, and why we should expect things to be much closer when it counts on Saturday in qualifying.

We also take a look at a difficult day for Red Bull, and the latest we've heard from Ferrari's management on the theories flying around regarding its forgettable Australian GP.

Next article
Bahrain GP: Friday press conference

Previous article

Bahrain GP: Friday press conference

Next article

Ferrari denies it had cooling problems in Australia

Ferrari denies it had cooling problems in Australia
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Bottas is no different this year, says Hamilton
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas is no different this year, says Hamilton

34m ago
Jimmie Johnson surprises with Texas pole in bizarre qualifying Article
NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson surprises with Texas pole in bizarre qualifying

Ferrari denies it had cooling problems in Australia Article
Formula 1

Ferrari denies it had cooling problems in Australia

Latest videos
Ferrari is back, but not as dominant as it looks 08:19
Formula 1

Ferrari is back, but not as dominant as it looks

3h ago
Vettel ducked the question about Ferrari's cooling 10:22
Formula 1

Vettel ducked the question about Ferrari's cooling

Mar 29, 2019

News in depth
Bottas is no different this year, says Hamilton
Formula 1

Bottas is no different this year, says Hamilton

Ferrari denies it had cooling problems in Australia
Formula 1

Ferrari denies it had cooling problems in Australia

Video: Ferrari is back, but not as dominant as it looks
Formula 1

Video: Ferrari is back, but not as dominant as it looks

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.