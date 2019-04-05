Video: Where F1 is going wrong with its necessary evil
21m ago
Formula 1 is adding extra DRS zones to more and more grand prix tracks, and the 2019 aero rules have also increased its effect.
The overtaking aid remains divisive, but is clearly here to stay until the 2021 rules revolution at least.
So with DRS having been a part of F1 for almost a decade now, should the championship be making better and more refined use of it?
Stuart Codling and Edd Straw join Glenn Freeman to debate that question and the wider impact of DRS on modern F1.
