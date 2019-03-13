Sign in
Formula 1 / Analysis

Video: The changes Williams made to make its car legal

1h ago

Williams will start the Australian Grand Prix weekend having made enforced changes to its 2019 Formula 1 car from testing to ensure the legality of the FW42.

The FIA is understood to have been unhappy with two elements of William's design - its wing mirrors and part of its suspension - and the team has modified these as a result to ensure it has no issues at this weekend's season opener.

Technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge joins Glenn Freeman to explain why there were potential issues with the original designs of the two components.

