Video analysis: The detail behind Ferrari’s crucial F1 updates

Take a look at the recent aerodynamic upgrades that Ferrari has made, which are aimed at taking the fight to Mercedes this weekend in Japan.

The parts made their debut in Malaysia, but turbocharger problems ruined Sebastian Vettel’s qualifying and prevented Kimi Raikkonen from starting the race.

These updates are crucial to Ferrari's title challenge going forwards, and are analysed in the latest 3D model of the car produced by Motorsport TV. The package includes a revised bargeboard area, and cooling inlets in the rollhoop area.

“The shape’s changed with this new extra forward board and then the whole shape of it has been angled backwards,” says technical expert Craig Scarborough, who goes on to explain the effect of this modification and the extra cooling...

Check out a full 3D look at the changes...